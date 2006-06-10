The Oscar for Most Brand Appearances Goes To…

We're still wondering how Crash

beat Brokeback Mountain for best picture. So

we can imagine how Bruce Davis must have felt

to learn that ABC's Oscar Countdown upset

The Price Is

Right for most “brand appearances” in primetime.

Davis, executive director of the Academy of

Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, was perplexed by a May 31 report

from TNS Media Intelligence measuring

first-quarter ad expenditures.

According to TNS, the one-hour Oscar pre-show contained 31:28 minutes

of brand appearances, or product plugs—a good three minutes more than a

primetime edition of Price (a show that is

unabashedly all about brand appearances).

But Davis insists that the academy goes out of its way to limit

commercial “clutter” and plugs. It even spent $136,000 to avoid any

inadvertent plugs.

“We spend prodigious amounts of money every year covering the

commercial signage at Hollywood and Highland, so that shots from the red carpet

don't become a festival of background product placements,” says Davis.

Turns out TNS counts the nominated films themselves as brand

appearances.

Jon Swallen, TNS' director of

research, says the company uses a consistent metric that includes references to

movie titles and clips featured in montages.

“We are not making a value determination,” Swallen says, “but

taking an objective look at programs and cataloguing where we see brand

appearances.”

At least they don't count the actors.

Family Feud?

Did a family drama erupt in the middle of a Wall Street Journal

article last week?

Luke McCormick, a young staffer at

video-sharing site Bolt.com, was featured in a

June 6 Journal story concerning “Hazy

Monday,” a video that he and Bolt colleague Geoff

Gresh had produced and posted to the site.

A parody of the “Lazy Sunday” short from Saturday Night Live that went viral

before NBC ordered sites like Bolt and YouTube

to pull it, “Monday” has McCormick and Gresh rapping about downloading

pirated movies.

The article quotes McCormick saying NBC's cease-and-desist orders

show it “doesn't really get it” and that letting its clips go viral was

“the only thing that was going to get anyone our age to watch

Saturday Night Live.”

And by the way, the Journal adds a

line later, McCormick's father, Doug, just happens to be an NBC Universal

executive (the former Lifetime was CEO of

iVillage, a recent NBC U acquisition).

Whoops? Well, no. According to an NBC U spokesperson, McCormick the

Elder left iVillage in May.

And in any case, there's no McCormick feud.

“He's very proud of me,” says McCormick. “My dad's just

pissed off that I got my picture in the Wall Street

Journal before he did.” (Read the complete interview with

McCormick the Younger at

www.bcbeat.com.)

Waxing idealistic about “a media revolution that's been building

steam for years,” Young Luke says his dad “understands what's going on.

He's part of the revolution in his own way.”

Happy Father's Day!

Stupid TV Tricks

Imagine the pitch meeting: “Boss, we've got it!

Dancing With the

Stars meets David

Letterman's 'Stupid Pet Tricks'! That's right! People

dancing with animals—and getting judged! We're rich!”

Yes, the folks at Animal Planet must

be wagging their tails over Dancing Pet Stars, a one-hour special

premiering June 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Mario

Lopez of Saved by the Bell fame

(and here we use “fame” loosely), the show assembles dancing clips from the

network's animal-tricks show Pet Stars and

ranks the top 20 hoofers.

Typically on Pet Stars, a panel of

celebrity judges—including Best

in Show judge Fred

Willard and ex-Baywatcher Gena Lee

Nolin—decides the fates of the beasts and their masters.

An Animal spokeswoman assures us that this isn't just a people

dragging dogs around by the front paws. Remarking on a “jive-dancing”

golden retriever, she says, “The choreography was complicated.”

We reviewed a few clips on the network's Website. We loved the

kilt-wearing, Scottish-jig–dancing German shepherd. But we're setting our

TiVos for the horse, of course, that does the hokey-pokey.

But does the Discovery-owned channel really expect to unleash a

dancing-pet rage? “Well, there is a huge dance craze now,” the spokeswoman

insists. “And it's a fun way to connect with your pet.”

We're sure the pets feel the same way.