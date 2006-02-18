Voom: Simultaneous and Incredibly Clear

A month after Steven Soderbergh's

Bubble

flouted the traditional theatrical release by debuting simultaneously (if not

spectacularly) in theaters, on DVD and on TV, the HD channel-suite

Voom is looking to do the same.

Voom tells Flash! that it will partner with Independent Digital Entertainment (InDigEnt) to produce

Starting Out in the

Evening for simultaneous release (or nearly

simultaneous—just as unusual) in theaters and on Voom sometime in mid

2007.

Like Bubble, which was produced on

a shoestring, Starting Out will cost less

than $500,000. (Unlike Bubble, it will

feature some big names, including Frank

Langella, Lili Taylor and

Lauren Ambrose.) Voom is throwing in two of

its HD cameras as its part of the deal. Both Voom and InDigEnt are units of

Rainbow Media's Independent Film Channel, which has made three other

films.

“When this film is made, it will be stunning television,” says

Voom General Manager Greg Moyer. “There's

five times as much visual information in a high-definition video picture as in

a standard-definition video picture. And the image in the theater looks almost

as good, and some would say, as good, as if it was made on film.” (There's

a Moyer Q&A on p. 18.)

Anchors Aweigh!

The sweeps are on—time for “watch-and-win” cash contests,

exposés of the myriad bacteria on your dinner plate and other ratings

stunts cooked up by local stations.

But this February, several ABC

affiliates are finding a fresh promotional hook in one of the network's most

reliable prime time sweeps winners. Following the lead of the B-list

celebrities on Dancing With the

Stars, local news anchors are teaming up with

professional hoofers for dance competitions tied to the hit show.

In Lincoln, Neb., KLKN's 10 p.m.

news anchors are battling radio hosts in a series of Dancing With OUR Celebrities segments. At

WZZM Grand Rapids, Mich., reporter

Stephanie Webb is training with

Arthur Murray dance instructors for the

WZZM 13 Dance Off. And in Rochester, N.Y.,

WHAM anchors are spicing up the morning news

for Dancing With Rochester's Stars.

After a local FM station challenged KLKN anchors Rod Fowler and Lauren

Silverman to a dance-off with one of its DJs, the station built its

sweeps promotion around the competition, calling in dancers from

Basically Ballroom Dance Studio to train the

contestants.

Each couple will be featured on the late news this week, leading up to

the Feb. 25 finals to be broadcast from the Cornhusker Marriot and judged by

viewers and dance instructors.

Fowler and Silverman are in it to win, says KLKN Promotions and

Marketing Manager Dave Dwinell, even resorting

to on-air taunts.

“They're trash-talking,” Dwinell says.

So much for happy talk.

Katz Calls It Quits

Media analyst and history buff Ray

Katz is finally history himself at Bear,

Stearns & Co.

After nearly two decades as a sell-side securities analyst, he

resigned his post last Thursday. Katz's exit has been long in coming. He had

been snooping for his replacement for months before finding a worthy successor:

Spencer Wang, who has been media analyst for

JP Morgan.

Katz was a Bronx, N.Y., elementary school teacher and a

CBS executive before he took his first Wall

Street job at age 39. He rose to prominence tracking cable and entertainment

companies and regularly appeared on Institutional Investor magazine's annual

ranking of top media analysts.

“It's time to try something else,” says Katz. He has nothing but

praise for Bear Stearns but acknowledges some weariness of the “day trips to

Singapore” and other such job requirements.

He's not sure what his next gig will be—a buy-side

institutional-investment firm, a private-equity firm or perhaps elsewhere at

Bear Stearns.

“I'm not going to go to another sell-side job,” he says.

He'll wrap up sometime after Bear Stearns' annual media-investment

conference in two weeks.

Any parting predictions?

“Cable's oversold” and will bounce back, he says. “Media

stocks will do better than everybody thinks,” particularly

Time Warner, “if they can straighten out

AOL.”

Here's one prophecy he will guarantee: “I forecast that

Cablevision will drop a bomb somewhere along

the line. That's the easiest prediction to make.”