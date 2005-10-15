Katie Couric Flirts With Late-Night Gig

Katie Couric must be getting weary of those early mornings. The Today host is contemplating a move to late-night television, once her breakfast-hour duties are over.

We blush to report how this came to our attention, but it comes from a close reading of the American Dental Association News. Very close: The cover of the Oct. 9 issue bears a photograph of Couric at the group’s annual convention in Philadelphia the day before.

In the photo, Couric is a copy of her prepared remarks. The all-caps print is not terribly difficult to read: “I’m excited about what’s ahead for me professionally and personally. Even though I’m not sure what life after the Today show will bring … I guess there’s always late night—I had so much fun filling in for Jay Leno a couple of years ago!”

An NBC spokesperson, when asked about Couric’s comments at the dental convention, declined to bite.

Even without asking him, we’re pretty sure that Matt Lauer didn’t come away from Today’s week of job-swapping stunts in May 2003 daydreaming about making his temporary arrangement permanent. While Couric traded places with Leno, Lauer spent a day as a New York cab driver.

ABC News: A Love Story

With all the catastrophic events in the news lately, sometimes ABC World News Tonight can seem like one long brow-knitting session when Elizabeth Vargas is anchoring. Happily, on Tuesday last week, Vargas had at least one amusing, heartwarming story to deliver: the tale of the postcard that 97-year-old Evelyn Greenawald of Anamosa, Iowa, received from her daughter, Sheri—27 years after Sheri mailed it to her from Germany. An image of the postcard flashed across the screen as Vargas related the story, called “Snail Mail.” Vargas then delivered the story’s charming kicker: “Her daughter was writing to her to tell her mother that she’d fallen in love.”

Awwww, that’s so nice, we thought—little TiVo buddy, let’s go back and freeze-frame that postcard and read what Sheri actually wrote: “Dear Mom & Dad, Am in Wurzburg with John & Lori having a great time. I’m in love with Europe. Will return to Paris the 24th...” and so on. Er, not quite the parental notification of romantic involvement that non–DVR-equipped viewers might have assumed from the ABC report.

An ABC News spokesperson, when asked about the discrepancy, sighed and said, “It said that she had fallen in love. We failed to mention it was with an entire continent.”

A quick Nexis check turned up an Associated Press dispatch from the day before.

“Sheri had sent a postcard,” the AP reported on Oct. 10, “telling her mother how she fell in love with Europe, would be in Paris soon and to 'keep in touch.’” More of a “wish you were here” message, not a “reserve the chapel, I found Mr. Right” alert.

Tiffany Glasses

VH1 is joining the list of media outlets that have not given up on ’80s teen queen Tiffany and her efforts to resuscitate her singing career. Tiffany, who made a name for herself crooning hits including I Think We’re Alone Now in shopping malls across the country before posing nude in Playboy in 2002 and cooperating with E! on a True Hollywood Story, will headline a live acoustic show in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. It will promote VH1’s I Love the ’80s 3D (the show premieres Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET).

Tiffany will perform at National Amusements Theaters’ The Bridge: Cinema de Lux, followed by a trivia contest—which might be kind of redundant—and panel discussion with the TV show’s commentators. (The singer’s performance will also be available on the VH1’s Web site). About 1,000 National Amusement Theaters are running promos for the series, the latest in VH1’s nostalgia-happy I Love the… series. Best Buy stores will be giving out free 3D glasses.

We thought that cheesy 3D technology was a strictly ’50s thing, but somehow it says ’80s to VH1. So does E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial from 1982.

So the network is combining the two for a promotion in New York on Oct. 24: Red-hoodie-wearing bike riders carrying ET dolls will be dispatched to Times Square, Penn Station and other NYC locales while “’80s ambassadors” walk alongside them, attempting to distribute 15,000 pairs of 3D glasses to New Yorkers— who might be inclined to give a wide berth to hoodie-wearing, bike-riding doll fetishists and their too-cheerful protégés.