Booyah? Moolah! ESPN Wins Cable Spat

University of Louisville football

fans almost got stiff-armed by ESPN on

Saturday. The ninth-ranked Cardinals were scheduled to play the

University of South Florida Bulls in

Tampa, but they weren't scheduled to be on

almost anyone's TV in Louisville, Ky.—until wrangling between cable

operator Insight Communications and the sports

behemoth was resolved at the last minute.

ESPN holds the rights to games in the Big East

Conference, where Louisville plays. ESPN, which can be a tad

undiplomatic in its dealings with cable operators, also is interested in

expanding distribution of its new college sports channel, ESPNU. Insight didn't used to carry ESPNU. Now it

does.

A couple of weeks ago, Louisville fans thought

the game was going to be broadcast by Belo-owned ABC

affiliate WHAS, the local-rights holder. But

under its TV deal, ESPN has until 12 days before a game to exercise its

broadcast option and, last Monday, grabbed the game for sparsely distributed

ESPNU (it's in about 7 million homes, via DirecTV, EchoStar,

Adelphia Communications).

Since Insight does not carry the network, the game wouldn't be

available to the company's 275,000 area-subscribers—or to anyone, other

than satellite customers.

Initially, Insight wouldn't budge. “ESPNU is a relatively new

network. It was not a big priority,” Gregg

Graff, Insight's senior VP of regional video services, said early

last week. ESPN, he said, was using Louisville fans as “pawns.”

But on Thursday night, the two sides hammered out an interim deal.

Insight added ESPNU to its digital basic tier immediately; the game would be

carried the game on a local analog cable channel. The two sides also agreed to

negotiate a long-term deal for all Insight systems.

As football season heats up, ESPNU no doubt will pluck other marquee

games from the schedule, and cable operators across the country can expect

similar run-ins.

“We will never be ashamed to put quality content on our networks,”

says ESPN distribution chief Sean Bratches.

“There is great demand for this content. These are passionate, loyal

audiences.” Attention, pawns: Checkmate.

David Who?

Maybe it was all those wacky ads for Priceline's cheap airfares. Maybe it was the

intergalactic travel at warp speed. Whatever the case, during

William Shatner's acceptance speech at the

Emmys after winning best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on

Boston Legal, he

apparently spaced out on the memory of a fishing trip in British Columbia this spring with Boston

Legal creator David E. Kelley.

“The other day, uh, I saw David Kelley,” Shatner said at the Sept.

18 ceremony. “I said, 'Hi, David!' That was the longest conversation

I've had with him in the two years of doing this show.”

The producer was mystified by the ramblin' man. “I wasn't quite

sure what to make of it,” says Kelley, laughing. After all, Kelley, Shatner

and BL's James Spader

took time out from a shoot in Canada to harass the fish and spend some quality

bonding time together. Spader, who won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a

drama series, managed not to perplex/diss the boss when accepting his award.

Pooper Scoop

At B&C, we try not to be too persnickety when

it comes to other publications appearing to pass off our scoops as their own.

Might just be an honest mistake. But in the matter of who first reported

negotiations between Viacom's

MTV Networks and Comcast to partner up and launch a bevy of lifestyle

channels, we can't keep quiet any longer.

Right off the top, let's get this straight:

B&C broke the story in its Aug. 22 edition (second item).

It was amusing, then, on Sept. 13, to see the New York Post breathlessly announce

the same news, trumpeting its supposed scoop as something “the Post has

learned.” It was less amusing to see the Wall

Street Journal reporting on the story the next day,

crediting the Post.

Then came an item in the Sept. 18 Post, defending

its “scoop” from criticism by Viacom Co-President and Co-COO

Tom Freston during a recent investors'

conference, when Freston dismissed “that scurrilous report in the

New York Post.”

That really tore it. When media executives start tossing around

allegations of scurrilous reporting, we intend to claim what's rightfully

ours.

Oh, and it was nice to see that Mr. Freston in effect offered a

non-denial denial of our original report. He acknowledged “discussions with

outside partners,” and said, “But we haven't made any decision yet.”

Never said you had, Tom.