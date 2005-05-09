A “Crucial” Rural Cable Subsidy Nobody Wants

Never underestimate Washington's ability to conjure up pressing

national problems that can be solved only by the heroic application of

taxpayers' dollars, funneled through expensive government programs. The

latest example (OK, maybe not the latest—something worse probably happened

three minutes ago) can be found in a new Government

Accountability Office report on a bill passed by

Congress in 2000 authorizing $1.25 billion in

loan guarantees to help local communities finance satellite carriage of local

TV stations or to build cable systems.

Oh, it was a dire situation back then. Congress was rushing to protect

consumers in remote locales where broadcast reception is lousy and cable's

not available. Though in retrospect this sounds like a solution in search of a

complaint, the GAO itself warned at the time that the “financially and

technically risky” program could cost $365 million during its first five

years. Congress approved it anyway, at the urging of Montana's Sen. Conrad

Burns and Virginia Reps.

Bob Goodlatte and Rich

Boucher.

“This bill is crucial for Americans in rural and smaller markets who

rely on their local television stations for news, politics, weather, sports and

emergency information,” Goodlatte pleaded on the House floor shortly before the bill was approved.

Now five years has passed, and GAO is still trying to kill the program

—but not because it's too expensive. The GAO's new report urges a

shutdown because not a single penny has been

loaned and only one application has been received. (It was turned down.)

It seems that the good old unsubsidized free market is bringing local

channels to the TV-deprived at a rapid pace. The latest numbers available show

that just 600,000 U.S. households couldn't get local stations via cable or

satellite as of September 2004. That's down from 2.9 million the year

before.

Happily, administering the unspent funds and fielding nonexistent

requests has kept several bureaucrats occupied. The program has cost $1.2

million in salaries and overhead for staffers provided by the

Agriculture, Commerce and Treasury

Departments.

And Goodlatte is not disappointed. The lawmaker believes the program

served its purpose, says an aide: “Satellite decided to provide more local

signals than they would have, had Congress not spoken on the issue.”

Brown Out

CNBC announced late Friday that

Tina Brown was giving up her talk show

Topic A With Tina

Brown in order to work on a book about the legacy of

Princess Diana. But alarm bells had been ringing all week at

NBC Universal after the performance of the May

1 show. The former editor of Vanity Fair, the New Yorker and

Talk

magazines was able to attract just 4,000 souls in the 25-54 news demographic

that night. The total audience was 26,000, with 22,000 viewers 55 years and

older—which means the number of under-25s watching was essentially

zero. (Brown's season average is 75,000

viewers, with 22,000 in the 25-54 demo.) The guests on this

Topic A included documentary filmmaker

Simone Duarte and Kingdom of Heaven

director Sir Ridley Scott. The last episode of

the show will run on May 29.

'Deadwood' F-Tally Stalls

Deadwood fans and admirers of the

flamboyant use of the f-word were bereft last week: Jeff

Kay went camping. That meant Kay's episode-by-episode tally of the

number of f-words used in HBO's Old West

cuss-a-thon was suspended, pending Kay's return from a trip to

Myrtle Beach, S.C., from his home outside

Scranton, Pa. (Or at least that's what we

gleaned from the West Virginia Surf Report,

the blog where he's listed as the proprietor and where the

Deadwood f-count can be found).

Disproving the widely held theory that Deadwood characters use the f-word so effing much that

no one could ever keep track, Kay is not content just to track each utterance;

he also crunches the numbers. Kay vowed to update the totals once he crawls out

of his tent, but here are a few intriguing numerical morsels he has uncovered

so far:

The f-word per-episode frequency has increased from the first season, when many folks were

agog at all the cursing. In its rookie year, Deadwood

achieved a 69.3 F's-per-episode rate; this season, it has improved

to 96.4 FPE. The F's per minute are up as well, of course—from 1.23 to

2.10. Indeed, the show recently reached the high-water mark so far in the FPM

category, rattling off 51 F's in the last 10 minutes of episode 19.

Yes, that's quite a gaudy score, perhaps unbeatable, but those

Deadwood boys need something to aim at other

than each other.