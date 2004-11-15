New Lifetime Drama: Picking a CEO

Programming is Lifetime's biggest problem, and it's what owners of

the women's network intend to shore up when they hire a new CEO this

spring.

That's the assessment of industry executives both inside and outside

Lifetime in the wake of Carole Black's recent decision to leave the network

March 30. Though Lifetime was run by men for a decade before Black was hired,

network owners Disney and Hearst are seen as wanting to keep a woman in charge

of the “Television for Women” channel.

Black leaves after six years, having succeeded in making Lifetime the

highest-rated cable network, only to watch its ratings plunge as audiences

drifted away from its original dramas and women-in-peril movies.

Though her departure is still five months away, plenty of names are

already cropping up as possible replacements.

Two candidates are in the Disney family, at Buena Vista Television,

which syndicates Disney's TV series, made-for-TV movies and first-run talk

shows. President Janice Marinelli's background is primarily in sales. Her

boss Laurie Younger has a more rounded résumé, including CFO of

ABC and director of business affairs at 20th Century Fox.

Another likely candidate is former Lifetime executive Bonnie Hammer.

Though she already has big turf as president of NBC's USA Network and Sci Fi

channel, one associate believes she could be lured by (and escape her contract

with) the CEO title. “That's tempting even to someone running a bigger

network,” says the president of another cable network.

A candidate from outside the Lifetime orbit: Cara Stein, co-COO of

William Morris Agency's New York office, who has already been chatting with

the network about its top programming job. Another option: Nina Tassler,

president of CBS Entertainment, previously head of drama development.

CNN to Kwame: You're Hired!

Having recently shuttered its CNNfn financial-news channel, CNN

resolved to beef up its business programming on the main network. That news

heartened the stable of seasoned business reporters at CNN—until they

glimpsed what it means. Kwame Jackson—former stockbroker, first-season

runner-up on The Apprentice, and

non-journalist—has been recruited by the news network for the pilot of a show

that CNNers refer to as “Inside the Actor's Studio for CEOs.” It will

feature Jackson interviewing business leaders and pop-culture figures about the

arc of their careers.

Jackson's appearance at CNN is not playing too well with experienced

hands. But the journalistic world isn't completely foreign to the Harvard

MBA: Jackson was Greta Van Susteren's guest at the White House Correspondents

Dinner last May. Maybe Van Susteren, the lawyer-turned-Fox News Channel-host,

could give him some pointers on making the jump into cable news.

The WB's Ex-Boss Tries Directing

Most network presidents, when they get the inevitable pink-slip,

trundle off to a similar network or studio job or get the obligatory

“independent production deal.” Not Jordan Levin. Since leaving the top slot

at The WB last June, Levin has turned out to be that rare axed exec who

actually does “pursue other interests.”

One pursuit: trying his hand at directing TV instead of commissioning

it. Levin was behind the camera for the Nov. 15 episode of the WB hit

Everwood. The once all-powerful network

chieftain might have been brought down several pegs to rookie-director status,

but the novice was working with a cast that other first-timers would kill for.

In addition to series star Treat Williams, the cast included James Earl Jones

and Anne Heche.

“It was like taking the wheel of a high-performance sports car—not

some used clunker,” says Levin. “You ask any of them to try something in a

scene and, man, they just take off. It was great.” Does this mean a career

shift? “Oh, I'd like to do it again,” says Levin. “But I'm not

looking to make it a full-time thing.”