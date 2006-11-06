Flannigan to Head Up Digital at Comedy Central and Spike

MTV Networks named AOL's Erik Flannigan to head up the digital departments at Comedy Central and Spike TV. Flannigan joins as Senior VP, Digital Media for the two networks, a new position created to report to the networks' president Doug Herzog.

In addition to managing digital initiatives for the two networks, Flannigan will oversee Atom Films and Addicting clips, which MTVN got in acquiring Atom Entertainment in August. His hiring comes a week after MTV Networks named former Atom CEO Mika Salmi as its global digital chief.

Flannigan spent the last year at AOL as a VP of programming overseeing strategic operations at entertainment properties Moviefone.com, AOL Music, AOL Radio and AOL Television. Prior to that, he held digital programming roles at Buena Vista Datacasting/Disney, RealNetworks and the Walt Disney Internet Group. He has also helped publish music magazines, albums and books.