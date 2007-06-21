Flannigan Expands Digital Role At MTVN

MTV Networks has upped Erik Flanningan from senior VP to executive VP of its Entertainment Group, expanding his oversight from Spike and Comedy Central to all of the group's male-targeted properties, including the Websites GameTrailers.com and iFilm.



MTVN grouped its male-skewing properties together into the Entertainment Group late last year as part of an effort to aggregate like content for advertisers looking to easily buy several properties targeted to the same consumer. In addition to Spike, Comedy, and TV Land--the lone non-male-skewing property in the bunch--the group includes the videogaming Website GameTrailers, the online gaming application Xfire and the online movie hub iFilm, which later this year will be merged with SpikeTV.com.



Flannigan, who joined the company from AOL last fall, had been overseeing digital properties related to Spike and Comedy Central, but now takes on all of the digital businesses in the Entertainment Group. He reports to the group's president, Doug Herzog.