Flaks ask senators to ax dereg rewrite

The Public Relations Society of America is the latest opponent of the Federal

Communications Commission's decision to relax broadcast-ownership rules.

The 20,000-member trade group for industry, government and association PR

officials Thursday urged U.S. senators to back a legislative veto that would

overturn the FCC's June 2 decision to lift the ownership cap on TV-household

reach, permit more local TV duopolies and allow local broadcast/newspaper

cross-ownership.

Allowing media to further consolidate would damp opportunities for airing

diverse viewpoints [i.e. those of its clients], the group said.

Encouraging "increasingly vast media conglomerates results in moving

information generically, with less attention to opposing viewpoints, minority

interests and local stories," said Steven Seekins, chair of the society's

Advocacy Advisory Board. "In the local media marketplace, we are already

experiencing canned content, 'robot radio,' control of local venues for public

entertainment and news events and growing lack of geographic focus in news

reporting" -- not to mention fewer clients as companies merge.