Flab to Fab Bulks Up

The results of VH1's Flab to Fab were impressive enough to extend the makeover specials into a regular series.

On the show, regular folks get makeovers to look like their favorite rock star, but with no plastic surgery. (Recent treatments set the bar high, with fans asking to look like Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce Knowles.) The participants work with trainers, nutritionists and stylists for 90 days. If the results pass VH1's approval, they get gym memberships and a coming out party for friends and family.

New episodes start Nov. 29 at 10 p.m.