Fla. `stalking' order dismissed

The court order issued earlier this month under Florida's stalking law

enjoining WFLA-TV Tampa reporter Steve Andrews from approaching a drunk-driving

defendant ended Thursday following an evidentiary hearing before the same judge

who issued the order.

But, Andrews' news director Forrest Carr noted, even the temporary order had

done damage to Andrews' ability to do his job and set an unfortunate precedent

for the use of stalking statutes against journalists.

While orders intended to prevent stalking are frequently issued liberally by

judges wishing to preserve order and protect petitioners -- typically women

claiming to be living under threat -- media lawyers said the temporary

injunction here misused the stalking statute and threatened the practice of

journalism.