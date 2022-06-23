‘Fixing Us’ Series To Air on NBC Stations, Cozi, LX News

(Image credit: Fixing Us)

A new four-part series from health and wellness organization Fixing Us will air on NBCUniversal Local’s TV stations, Cozi TV and LX News this fall.

The Fixing Us series is set to have its U.S. debut on September 10.

Fixing Us has also produced content focused on helping people take control of their health and well being to live better lives including Fixing Dad and The Fixing Challenge for U.K. audiences.

“Fixing Us is an inspiring, uplifting program that highlights the incredible power of the human spirit and the importance of supporting and encouraging our loved ones,” said Meredith McGinn, executive VP of diginets & original production for NBCUniversal Local. “We are proud to showcase these unique stories to our audiences across the NBC owned stations, Cozi TV and LX News.”

Fixing Us is expected to air in prime access on most of NBC’s 11 owned TV stations. New half-hour episodes will debut on Saturdays. Fixing Us content will also be available on the stations’ digital platforms and LX.com.

NBCU is currently looking for sponsors for the series across platforms.

“We are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal Local and bring Fixing Us to viewers from coast to coast,” said Rohin Malhotra, Fixing Us, co-creator and executive producer. “We hope our original content, created specifically for the NBC owned stations group, will inspire millions and resonate with so many across the US who are on their own health and mental wellness journeys.” ■