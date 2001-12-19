Five years, $65M for NBC's Couric
Today host Katie Couric has reupped for another five years at the
top-rated network morning show, NBC confirmed Wednesday.
Her new deal keeps her at the network through 2006 at an annual salary of
around $13 million, or $65 million for the next five years, sources said.
No syndication show or production company is tied to the new deal, although
the contract provides her with the flexibility to do a syndication show, through
NBC. But nothing is currently being planned.
Couric will continue to do some reporting for Dateline NBC, as well as
some primetime specials, as yet unspecified.
