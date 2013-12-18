Five Stations Grab duPont-Columbia Awards For Journalism

KMGH Denver, KSHB Kansas City, WBZ Boston, WFAA Dallas and WVUE New Orleans are the five stations among the 14 winners of 2014 duPont-Columbia awards. Columbia University’s journalism school gives out the awards; the judges’ panel “looks for accurate and fair reporting about important issues that are powerfully told. Breaking news coverage, innovative storytelling and content, and stories that have an impact in the public interest are paramount.”

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and Michel Martin, the host of NPR’s Tell Me More, will host the awards ceremony Jan. 21 at Columbia.

Scripps’ KMGH and Keli Rabon won for the investigative report “Colorado Rape Victims: Evidence Ignored, Justice Denied.” Sister Scripps station KSHB won for breaking news story “Tragedy on the Plaza.” CBS-owned WBZ Boston was awarded for its Boston Marathon bombings coverage. Belo’s WFAA Dallas and Byron Harris got a silver baton for the investigative report “Denticaid: Medicaid Dental Abuse in Texas”. WVUE was cited for Lee Zurik’s investigative series “Body of Evidence”.

CBS News, NBC News and ESPN were among the other winners.

WVUE also won a duPont in 2013, along with KLAS Las Vegas and WXYZ Detroit.