Five Stations Among duPont Winners

KCET Los Angeles, KING Seattle, KUSA Denver, WKOW Madison and WTHR Indianapolis were among the winners of the prestigious 2011 Alfred I. DuPont awards given out by Columbia University's journalism school.

WTHR won for "Reality Check: Where Are the Jobs?", WKOW won for "Who's Protecting You?", KUSA won for "Keys to the Castle," KING won for "Waste on the Water" and KCET took home a prize for "Up In Smoke, Protected or Neglected?, Hung Out to Dry?".

WGBH and Frontline also won for "Behind Taliban Lines."

Other 2011 winners are ABC News, BBC America, CBS News, NPR, POV, the Las Vegas Sun and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

"This extraordinary group of duPont winners represents the best in broadcast journalism. Each story brings something unique to the journalism process," said Ann Cooper, outgoing duPont Jury chair and director of the broadcast program at Columbia's journalism school. "Despite the economic challenges and rapid changes facing the news industry, this year's powerful and innovative winners show that broadcast news continues to have an important and vital place in people's lives and in society at large."

The awards honor "excellence in broadcast journalism."

Stations do well in the duPont-Columbia awards; six grabbed prizes last year, including KMGH Denver and WSVN Miami.