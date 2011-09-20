Five Journal Stations Grab Live Well

Five Journal Broadcast Group stations have inked affiliation agreements with Live Well Network, the ABC-owned stations' health-minded digital channel. The stations are WTMJ Milwaukee, KTNV Las Vegas, KGUN Tucson and KMTV Omaha, which debut Live Well October 1, and KIVI Boise, which started airing it September 12.

The addition of these five Journal Broadcast Group stations brings the Live Well Network's clearance to 47% of U.S. television households. Other affiliates include all eight ABC owned stations, all 10 Scripps stations, and outlets owned by Allbritton Communications, Gannett, Belo, Bonten Media Group, Great Plains TV, Lilly Broadcasting, LKK Group and Quincy Newspapers.

"The Live Well Network's one-stop original programming focus--offering the most popular lifestyle genres on a single TV channel--is a highly valuable new option for our viewers," said Jim Thomas, vice president, marketing, programming and interactive media, Journal Broadcast Group. "Showcasing topics ranging from home and health to finance and fashion, the Live Well Network also expands advertising opportunities in these five markets."

Peggy Allen, vice president of programming at Live Well, welcomed the new station partners. "We look forward to working closely with these stations," she said, "to bring their viewers the best lifestyle-related programming that is both entertaining and informative."