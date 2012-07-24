Five Hearst TV Stations Grab Me-TV

Hearst Television's WCVB Boston, KCRA Sacramento, WBAL Baltimore, KOCO Oklahoma City and WXII Greensboro have signed on to air Weigel Broadcasting's digital network Me-TV. The additions, expected to debut this fall, bring the total number of Hearst TV stations with Me-TV to 13.

Hearst TV has also extended its commitment to the network with the renewal of its existing Me-TV affiliate agreements to 2015.

"The Hearst television stations are terrific affiliate partners, providing cable distribution, terrific promotion and outstanding ratings achievement for the Me-TV Network. Adding five top stations in top 50 markets deepens an already successful partnership," said Neal Sabin, president of content and networks for Weigel.

The Me-TV network now clears more than 82% of the country, serving more than 128 affiliates. It features a range of vintage programming, including M*A*S*H, The Brady Bunch, Green Acres and The Beverly Hillbillies.