Five Gray TV Stations Launch CBS All Access

Five CBS affiliates owned by Gray Television have launched the CBS live streaming service CBS All Access. KKTV Colorado Springs, KBTX Waco-Bryan-College Station, WCAV Charlottesville, WTVY Dothan (Ala.) and KXII Sherman (Texas) are on board with the $5.99 monthly service, which stations get a piece of revenue from. Four of the stations are in university towns, notes Gray.

The live linear streams mirror each station's over-the-air signal, with supplemental CBS programming. CBS launched CBS All Access in October 2014 with feeds from 14 owned and operated stations in major markets. On April 13, Nexstar Broadcasting's KLAS Las Vegas became the first non-owned television station to launch its live linear stream on CBS All Access.

Gray anticipates launching CBS All Access with several additional CBS affiliates in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, a dozen station groups, including Raycom, Hearst TV and Meredith, announced they were partnering with CBS on All Access. "Adding CBS affiliates to the mix will give viewers the opportunity to watch more CBS programming whenever they want on whichever device they choose,” said Leslie Moonves, CBS president/CEO, at the time.