FITZSIMONS TVB KEYNOTER
Dennis J. FitzSimons, Tribune Broadcasting Co. president, will be the keynote speaker at the Television Bureau of Advertising's annual marketing conference, held April 23-24 in Las Vegas in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters. FitzSimons is also executive vice president for the Tribune Co.
