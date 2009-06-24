FitzSimons Tapped For Media General Board

Former Tribune Chairman/CEO/President Dennis FitzSimons was added to the Media General board today. He'll be a member of the Audit Committee.

"Dennis FitzSimons is a proven and innovative business leader who led a premier media company through times of outstanding growth and tough challenges," said Media General President/CEO Marshall N. Morton. "His industry knowledge and experience with the changing media landscape and the synergies of print, broadcast and online platforms will bring a valuable perspective to the Media General board's deliberations. We welcome his counsel as Media General continues to adapt its business model to an increasingly digital and mobile media world."

FitzSimons stepped down at Tribune in December 2007 after its sale to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Sam Zell. His first 17 years there were spent in the broadcast division. He was appointed Tribune executive V.P. in January 2000, with responsibility for the broadcasting, publishing and interactive groups. He was elected to Tribune's Board of Directors in 2000 and was named president and chief operating officer in July 2001.

FitzSimons was named Tribune's CEO in January 2003 and became Chairman a year later.

The broadcast veteran serves as chairman and director of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and is a trustee of Northwestern University, the Museum of Science and Industry and the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago.