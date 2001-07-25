FitzSimons named Tribune prez/COO

Twenty-year Tribune veteran Dennis FitzSimons was named the company's president and chief operating officer Wednesday.

Most recently, FitzSimons was executive vice president of the company and president of subsidiary Tribune Broadcasting. "Dennis has demonstrated superb leadership in guiding our companywide strategies in publishing, broadcasting and interactive," said John Madigan, Tribune's chairman and CEO, and to whom FitzSimons reports.

FitzSimons has been president of Tribune Broadcasting since 1992, and he has expanded the group from six stations to 22 stations. He also oversaw the company's involvement in the founding of The WB network, which Tribune has a 25% stake in. - Steve McClellan