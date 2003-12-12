FitzSimons Named Tribune Chairman

Tribune Co. tapped president and CEO Dennis FitzSimons for the company’s top post. He was elected chairman by the board of directors and will assume the job Jan. 1, succeeding John Madigan, who retires Dec. 31, 2003.

FitzSimons joined Tribune in 1982 as director of sales at flagship WGN-TV, Chicago, and then rose through the broadcast ranks to head the multimedia company. After a stint at Tribune’s WGNO(TV), New Orleans, as VP/general manager, he headed back to Chicago as VP of operations in 1985, and VP, general manager, of WGN-TV in 1987.

He was named president of Tribune Broadcasting in 1994 and an executive VP of parent Tribune in January 2000, overseeing publishing and interactive as well as broadcast. He joined the board in May of that year. He was named Tribune president/COO in July 2001 and CEO in January of this year.