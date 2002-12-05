FitzSimons named Tribune CEO
Veteran broadcaster Dennis J. FitzSimons, president and chief operating
officer of Tribune Co., will replace retiring John W. Madigan as CEO effective Jan. 1.
Among other accomplishments, the company cited FitzSimons' leadership in
growing the company's television interests from six television stations in 1992
to 24 today and his role in The WB Television Network, in which Tribune owns a 22.5
percent interest.
