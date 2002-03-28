FitzSimons to head disaster-security council
Tribune Co. president Dennis FitzSimons Thursday was named chairman of the
Federal Communication Commission's new Media Security and Reliability Council.
The group will help to improve reliability and security of electronic mass
communications during a terrorist attack or other catastrophe, and it is modeled
after the Network Reliability and Interoperability Council established for the
telephone industry in 1992.
Roughly 40 executives from the broadcast-, cable- and satellite-TV industries
will be named later.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.