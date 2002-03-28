FitzSimons to head disaster-security council

Tribune Co. president Dennis FitzSimons Thursday was named chairman of the

Federal Communication Commission's new Media Security and Reliability Council.

The group will help to improve reliability and security of electronic mass

communications during a terrorist attack or other catastrophe, and it is modeled

after the Network Reliability and Interoperability Council established for the

telephone industry in 1992.

Roughly 40 executives from the broadcast-, cable- and satellite-TV industries

will be named later.