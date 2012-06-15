Fisher's KXPI Grabs Fox Affiliation in Idaho Falls

Fisher Communications' KXPI Idaho Falls-Pocatello becomes the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 160 starting July 1. Currently a MyNetworkTV (MNT) affiliate, KXPI will run MNT programming starting at 10 p.m.

KFXP, owned by Compass Communications, is the current Fox affiliate in Idaho Falls. It will become a This TV affiliate, and will air news at 5:30 p.m.

"We're delighted to have KXPI join the Fox family. Mark Danielson and the team at Fisher Communications are top-notch and we're confident they will do an outstanding job of representing Fox in the Idaho Falls community," said Jon Hookstratten, executive VP of network distribution at Fox Broadcasting.

Earlier this month, Fox announced it was switching affiliates in Twin Falls, Idaho, with Intermountain West Communications-owned KXTF out of the picture. KXTF too will switch to This TV programming.

While they have different owners, Shelly Goings manages both KFXP and KXTF.

"I don't understand why Fox is not negotiating with affiliates and going with [low powers]," she said. "I don't know what the advantage is."

Fisher also operates KIDK, the CBS affiliate in Idaho Falls-Pocatello. KXPI has been a My Network TV affiliate since December 2008.

"Fisher is excited to expand its partnership with Fox and to serve the viewers and advertisers of Idaho Falls-Pocatello with premium programming such as American Idol and NFL football," said Rob Dunlop, executive VP of Fisher Communications.