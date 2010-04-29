Fisher TV Revenue Up 31%
Fisher Communications reported first quarter television
revenue of $26.6 million, a whopping 31% boost over the first quarter a year
ago. Total revenue at the Seattle-based company was $35.3 million, a 24%
increase over the same quarter last year.
Fisher reported a net loss of $2.2 million in the quarter,
an improvement on the $4.3 million net loss from 2009's first quarter.
"Our first quarter performance reflects the improving
macro-economic environment and our ability to capture a larger share of the market
through our operational improvements," said Fisher President/CEO ColleenB. Brown. "Our efforts not only provided us some resiliency during the down
cycle, but more importantly, we believe they have positioned us to take full
advantage of the economic recovery as it takes shape."
Brown says Fisher is poised for an evolving broadcasting
industry. "As we position the company for future growth, we remain focused on
leveraging our technology, strong brands, and other inherent broadcast
strengths to expand Fisher's reach," she said, "and to better serve our
communities by delivering tailored content across multiple platforms and
providing innovative advertising solutions for local businesses."
Fisher reported $2.6 million in first quarter retransmission
consent revenue, a big improvement on the $1 million it posted in the first
quarter last year.
Fisher owns 13 full power and seven low power TV stations,
eight radio stations and interactive properties, among other business concerns.
The group is in the process of rolling out an ambitious
hyper-local web strategy in its TV markets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.