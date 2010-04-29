Fisher TV Revenue Up 31%

Fisher Communications reported first quarter television

revenue of $26.6 million, a whopping 31% boost over the first quarter a year

ago. Total revenue at the Seattle-based company was $35.3 million, a 24%

increase over the same quarter last year.

Fisher reported a net loss of $2.2 million in the quarter,

an improvement on the $4.3 million net loss from 2009's first quarter.

"Our first quarter performance reflects the improving

macro-economic environment and our ability to capture a larger share of the market

through our operational improvements," said Fisher President/CEO ColleenB. Brown. "Our efforts not only provided us some resiliency during the down

cycle, but more importantly, we believe they have positioned us to take full

advantage of the economic recovery as it takes shape."

Brown says Fisher is poised for an evolving broadcasting

industry. "As we position the company for future growth, we remain focused on

leveraging our technology, strong brands, and other inherent broadcast

strengths to expand Fisher's reach," she said, "and to better serve our

communities by delivering tailored content across multiple platforms and

providing innovative advertising solutions for local businesses."

Fisher reported $2.6 million in first quarter retransmission

consent revenue, a big improvement on the $1 million it posted in the first

quarter last year.

Fisher owns 13 full power and seven low power TV stations,

eight radio stations and interactive properties, among other business concerns.

The group is in the process of rolling out an ambitious

hyper-local web strategy in its TV markets.