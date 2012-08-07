Fisher TV Revenue Up 19%

The Fisher Communications television stations showed $36.8 million in second-quarter revenue, up 19% from the same quarter a year ago. Net television revenue, excluding political revenue, increased 17% for the same period.

Fisher's overall revenue was $42.3 million, up 5% from the second quarter a year ago.

"Fisher's solid performance is a result of playing to our strength," said Colleen B. Brown, Fisher president and CEO. "The combination of leading broadcast stations and innovative digital solutions, leverages the strength of our local media assets. Through our multiplatform approach, Fisher is deepening its relationship with consumers and providing advertisers with advanced local multiplatform solutions to reach their customers--these are distinct advantages that benefit all of our stakeholders."

Core TV revenue increased 8% to $25.9 million. Political revenue increased 255% to $943,000.

Fisher's radio net revenue decreased 2% to $5.6 million in the second quarter.