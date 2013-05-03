Fisher TV Revenue Up 12% in Q1

Fisher Communications reported net TV revenue of $32.6

million in the first quarter, up 12% over the same quarter a year ago. Automotive,

financial services and retail advertising bolstered the numbers, while

retransmission consent revenue increased 82% to $6.5 million.





Fisher's total revenues were $36.8 million, up 8% from the

same quarter last year.





Last month, Sinclair Broadcast Group agreed to acquire the Fisher

group for $373 million.





Fisher's radio net revenue was down 9% year-over-year to

$4.3 million.





Colleen Brown, president and CEO, said Fisher is off to a

"strong" 2013, with the TV stations leading the way. "This momentum

reflects the quality and value of our local brands and is the direct result of

solid execution across our group of broadcast stations," she said.

"At the same time, we coupled operational execution with financial

excellence, delivering substantial year-over-year improvements in TV cash flow

and adjusted EBITDA."





Brown believes the acquisition by Sinclair

"will deliver significant value to our shareholders. In addition, the

combined entity will provide our stations, team members and business partners

with new opportunities to flourish."