Fisher Television Revenue Up 13%
Fisher Communications reported third-quarter revenue of
$34.7 million, 13% ahead of what it reported in the third quarter last year.
Fisher's consolidated revenue was $39.9 million, up slightly from the third
quarter of 2011. Net TV revenue, excluding political advertising, increased 5%
to $31 million. Political revenue increased 285% to $3.6 million and
retransmission revenue increased 83% to $6.3 million in the quarter.
"Fisher's positive momentum continued throughout the
third quarter, led by the strength of our stations, strong political spending
and new retransmission agreements," said Colleen B. Brown, Fisher's
president and CEO. "Our stations delivered audience share and revenue
growth, as we continue to leverage the company's key set of multiplatform
offerings to our competitive advantage."
Radio segment revenue was $5.2 million in the quarter, down
slightly from $5.3 million in the same quarter last year.
"As we look ahead to 2013, we remain focused on
expanding our trusted local news brands, as well as providing advertisers the
highly effective broadcast and on-line mediums to better reach their
customers," said Brown.
