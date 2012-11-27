Fisher Subsidiary Acquires KMTR Eugene for $8.5 Million

Fisher Communications subsidiary Oregon TV has agreed to

acquire KMTR Eugene from Newport Television for $8.5 million. KMTR is an NBC

affiliate. Fisher Broadcasting assigned its rights to KMTR's FCC licenses under

the agreement to Roberts Media, and entered into a shared services agreement

with Roberts, with Fisher to provide services to KMTR.

Fisher also negotiated the right to provide up to 15% of

KMTR's weekly programming, and has an option to acquire KMTR.

KMTR was the No. 4 revenue station in DMA No. 121 in 2011,

according to BIA/Kelsey.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2013 and

is subject to FCC approval.

NewportTV sold 22 stations to Nexstar, Sinclair and Cox in July, then dealt WXXA

Albany to Shield Media.