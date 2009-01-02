Fisher Seals Major Retrans Deals

Fisher Communications has struck two major retransmission consent deals in the past several days.

On New Year's Eve, the owner of 13 full-power TV stations came to terms with the nation's largest cable operator, Comcast. Then Friday it announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with Charter Communications for systems in Seattle and Yakima, Wash., and Portland and Eugene, Ore.

A host of programming contracts have been expiring over the past several months and a number of cable carriage negotiations went down to the wire as the old year rang out, including a high-profile stand-off between Viacom and Time Warner Cable.