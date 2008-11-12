Fisher Partners With Realmatch For An Online Job Search Platform
TV station owner Fisher Communications has launched a new online job search platform in eight markets in association with RealMatch.
The site will offer free job postings and a tool that filters and ranks applicants by their qualifications. Employers pay only for contacting candidates they are interested in.
Fisher owns 13 full-power TV stations and 7 low-power stations as well as eight radio stations.
