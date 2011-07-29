Fisher, New Vision Deploy SpotMixer

Fisher Communications and New Vision have officially tapped SpotMixer for video production and distribution, joining the likes of Raycom, LIN and Nexstar in using the technology to create spots for local advertisers.

SpotMixer describes its product as "an easy-to-use online video creation solution designed for local ad sales and production teams" that provides a fast way "to incorporate speculative creative into the sales process and provide cost effective broadcast production for use on air and online."

"SpotMixer's high-quality production capabilities enable Fisher to quickly create integrated campaigns for its advertisers," said Randa Minkarah, senior vice president, revenue & business development, Fisher. "This innovative platform will also provide Fisher's local small- and mid-sized business advertisers with an opportunity to create their own cost-effective spots."

Dennis Elkin, VP of Interactive Media at New Vision, credits SpotMixer with boosting ad sales. "In the few months of use by New Vision we have seen an increase in new business that has more than paid for the service," he said. "SpotMixer has made it easier to open new doors and quickly meet the needs of our advertisers."