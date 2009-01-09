Fisher Names McGuire Digital Chief, Burgess Duop Boss

Fisher Communications has named company vet Troy A. McGuire the vice president and general manager of Fisher Interactive Network, tasked with growing Fisher’s digital business. McGuire was the vice president and general manager at KBAK and KBFX Bakersfield, and relocates to Seattle.

"With Troy at the helm of our Internet division, Fisher can continue to set the pace for the industry with new and inventive ways to serve the audience and our advertisers," stated Fisher President/CEO Colleen B. Brown.

Replacing McGuire at KBAK-KBFX is Teresa Burgess, who had previously run KPTV Portland as well as KGBT (Harlingen, Texas). Burgess brings 31 years of broadcast experience to Bakersfield.

"Teresa's experience with both FOX and CBS is an asset to our duopoly in Bakersfield and her leadership strength and style will compliment the great team and well developed strategy we have in place in southern California," said Fisher Senior V.P. of Operations Robert I. Dunlop.