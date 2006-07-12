Fisher Names Clayton VP for Seattle Stations

Fisher Communications has tapped former Fox Television Stations executive Jim Clayton to be the VP/general manager for its Seattle TV stations.



Clayton will run the Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO and, pending Fisher's acquisition, KWOG, which will become a Univision affiliate.



Most recently, Clayton was general manager for Fox-owned WNYW and WWOR New York. He also has managed stations in Detroit and Cincinnati.



"I am very excited about joining such a dynamic company as Fisher Communications and living in Seattle's vibrant community. KOMO TV has always been an integral part of the community, and I look forward to expanding that role," Clayton said in a statement.

"Jim has a winning track record, and he will be a great asset to KOMO TV," said Colleen Brown, Fisher's President and CEO. "He will bring tremendous energy and commitment to Seattle and KOMO TV."