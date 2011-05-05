Fisher Launches ‘Head Drama' Localized Web Channel

Fisher Communications has launched the "localized lifestyle website" HeadDrama (HeadDrama.com), which is part of Fisher's Buzz Brands and provides information related to mental health and "daily life concerns," said the company in a statement.

HeadDrama arrives on the heels of the first Buzz Brands vertical franchise, GalTime. After a soft launch late last year, the female oriented, localized GalTime.com debuted on some 110 CW Plus markets, and others, earlier this year.

"With HeadDrama, we are able to provide broadcasters with an additional targeted sales solution for local advertisers," said Randa Minkarah, Fisher's senior vice president of revenue and business development. "The strong interest in GalTime demonstrates that stations can create new revenue streams both on-air and online with turn-key lifestyle content that includes product placement at the local level."

HeadDrama enables users to "seek advice and counsel on a variety of topics including parenting, work stresses, love and relationships," said Fisher. The group is offering HeadDrama at no cost to affiliates of morning program The Daily Buzz. Partner stations can work in product placement opportunities for HeadDrama.

"HeadDrama focuses on mental health and owning your big days," said Troy McGuire, vice president of Buzz Brands. "It's about real issues affecting individuals on a daily basis, sharing ways to overcome issues and emergencies to thrive. The content will be interesting not only to users, but also to advertisers in the mental health community."

Acme Communications launched Daily Buzz in 2002. Fisher worked out a management deal for the show (and its offshoots) last year as Acme irons out its exit strategy from broadcasting.