Fisher Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 23%
Fisher Communications reported fourth-quarter TV net revenue
of $46.7 million, up 23% over the same period the year before. Political
advertising drove the growth. Excluding political, TV revenue was down 2%.
Retransmission consent revenue increased 81% to $6.1 million. Fisher's TV cash
flow increased 55% to $20.7 million.
Colleen Brown, Fisher president and CEO, said she was
pleased with the fourth quarter results. "For the seventh consecutive
year, Fisher broadcast stations grew core market revenue share reflecting the
quality and value of our local brands, and validating the strength and
execution of our strategic plan," she said. "As we begin 2013, we
remain focused on building on our momentum and creating value for our
shareholders."
Overall company revenues were $52.1 million, up 12% from
$46.4 million. Radio net revenue was relatively flat at $5.5 million.
Seattle-based Fisher owns 13 full power and seven low power
television stations and three radio stations.
Earlier this year, Fisher tapped Moelis & Co. to help it
"explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives intended to enhance
shareholder value, which could result in, among other things, a possible sale
of the company."
