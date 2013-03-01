Fisher Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 23%

Fisher Communications reported fourth-quarter TV net revenue

of $46.7 million, up 23% over the same period the year before. Political

advertising drove the growth. Excluding political, TV revenue was down 2%.

Retransmission consent revenue increased 81% to $6.1 million. Fisher's TV cash

flow increased 55% to $20.7 million.





Colleen Brown, Fisher president and CEO, said she was

pleased with the fourth quarter results. "For the seventh consecutive

year, Fisher broadcast stations grew core market revenue share reflecting the

quality and value of our local brands, and validating the strength and

execution of our strategic plan," she said. "As we begin 2013, we

remain focused on building on our momentum and creating value for our

shareholders."





Overall company revenues were $52.1 million, up 12% from

$46.4 million. Radio net revenue was relatively flat at $5.5 million.





Seattle-based Fisher owns 13 full power and seven low power

television stations and three radio stations.





Earlier this year, Fisher tapped Moelis & Co. to help it

"explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives intended to enhance

shareholder value, which could result in, among other things, a possible sale

of the company."



