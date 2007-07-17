Fisher Expands Online Local With Acquisition

In an effort to increase and enhance its internet presence, Seattle-based station operator Fisher Communications acquired hyper-local online media outlet Pegasus News.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pegasus, which provides local news, information and advertising, is part of Fisher’s initiative to develop new on-line content for its key local markets.

"Our acquisition of Pegasus News exemplifies Fisher's mission to connect people with their local communities," said Fisher President and CEO Colleen Brown in a statement, "Pegasus News has done an outstanding job of creating timely, hyper-local content that is helpful and meaningful to its users and advertisers."