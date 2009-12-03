Fisher, DirecTV Do Carriage Deal

Fisher Communications has reached a carriage agreement with

DirecTV. Seattle-based Fisher owns 13 full-power stations; its programming is

carried on DirecTV in Seattle, Portland,

Boise, Eugene, Bakersfield and Yakima.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Fisher Communications and DirecTV are pleased to

announce that they have reached an agreement for continued carriage of Fisher's

television stations on the DirecTV satellite TV service," the parties said in a

statement.