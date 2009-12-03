Fisher, DirecTV Do Carriage Deal
Fisher Communications has reached a carriage agreement with
DirecTV. Seattle-based Fisher owns 13 full-power stations; its programming is
carried on DirecTV in Seattle, Portland,
Boise, Eugene, Bakersfield and Yakima.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Fisher Communications and DirecTV are pleased to
announce that they have reached an agreement for continued carriage of Fisher's
television stations on the DirecTV satellite TV service," the parties said in a
statement.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.