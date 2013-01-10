Fisher Considers Group Sale
Fisher Communications has retained Moelis & Co. to help
it "explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives intended to
enhance shareholder value, which could result in, among other things, a
possible sale of the company." Fisher also tapped White & Case LLP and
Perkins Coie LLP as its legal counsel.
Fisher says there is no set timetable for the strategic
review process.
The process delays the date of Fisher's 2013 annual meeting
of shareholders until June 9 or after.
Fisher operates 20 TV stations and three radio outlets.
