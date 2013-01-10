Fisher Considers Group Sale

Fisher Communications has retained Moelis & Co. to help

it "explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives intended to

enhance shareholder value, which could result in, among other things, a

possible sale of the company." Fisher also tapped White & Case LLP and

Perkins Coie LLP as its legal counsel.





Fisher says there is no set timetable for the strategic

review process.





The process delays the date of Fisher's 2013 annual meeting

of shareholders until June 9 or after.





Fisher operates 20 TV stations and three radio outlets.