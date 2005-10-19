Fisher Communications Names New President

Fisher Communications has tapped broadcast industry veteran Colleen Brown to be its new president and CEO.

Brown has worked in local TV for 26 years for major media companies, including Belo Corp. and Gannett Co.

Acting President/CEO Benjamin W. Tucker, Jr., who had been in the position since January, is leaving the company.

Seattle-based Fisher owns nine TV stations in the Pacific Northwest and 27 radio stations in Washington State and Montana.

“I look forward to the opportunity and challenge of leading Fisher Communications – an organization with an excellent broadcasting heritage and strong operating assets,” Brown said in a statement.