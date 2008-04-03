Fisher Communications Names Acting CFO
Fisher Communications, which operates 13 full-power and eight low-power TV stations, named Joseph Lovejoy acting chief financial officer.
He is taking over that post after the resignation April 1 of S. Mae Fujita as senior vice president, CFO and corporate secretary.
Lovejoy has been senior VP, strategic planning, financial analysis and business development for the company since December 2006.
