Fisher Communications Names Acting CFO

Fisher Communications, which operates 13 full-power and eight low-power TV stations, named Joseph Lovejoy acting chief financial officer.

He is taking over that post after the resignation April 1 of S. Mae Fujita as senior vice president, CFO and corporate secretary.

Lovejoy has been senior VP, strategic planning, financial analysis and business development for the company since December 2006.