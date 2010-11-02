Fisher CFO Lovejoy Departing

Fisher Communications Senior VP/CFO Joseph Lovejoy will depart the company at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Fisher Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer Hassan Natha, and will assist in the transition.

Lovejoy has had the senior v.p. role at Fisher since December 2006 and was named CFO in 2008. On the third quarter earnings call Nov. 2, he thanked President/CEO Colleen Brown for playing "an invaluable role in the shaping of my career," and said he remains a "strong believer in local media."

Lovejoy will relocate to New York and hopes to stay within the media space, he said, perhaps in an M&A role.