Fisher Buys Two Bakersfield Stations

Seattle-based station operator Fisher Communications is acquiring CBS and Fox affiliates in Bakersfield, Calif.





Fisher agreed to pay $55 million total to Westwind Communications for both the CBS affiliate, KBAK-TV, and the Fox affiliate, KBFX-CA.





Fisher will focus on enhancing the stations' online presence with expanded news, weather and sports coverage, including the user-generated YouNewsTV.





"We're committed to bringing viewers of KBAK and KBFX more local news coverage, more in-depth news coverage and increased and enhanced online content," Fisher president and CEO Colleen Brown said in a statement.





The company adds the Bakersfield stations to its existing portfolio of 19 stations owned and operated in the Northwest. Earlier this year, Fisher completed the acquisition of four Univision affiliates in Oregon.