Trending

Fisher acknowledges default

By

Fisher Communications has acknowledged it is in default of agreements with lenders.

The company, which has been reduced staff at its 12 network affiliates - including more than 20 at flagship KOMO-TV - is carrying more than $200 million in long-term debt.

The company acknowledged the problem with its lenders on Friday. Fisher says it has asked lenders to waive the default and is negotiating new agreements.
- Dan Trigoboff