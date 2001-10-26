Fisher acknowledges default
Fisher Communications has acknowledged it is in default of agreements with lenders.
The company, which has been reduced staff at its 12 network affiliates - including more than 20 at flagship KOMO-TV - is carrying more than $200 million in long-term debt.
The company acknowledged the problem with its lenders on Friday. Fisher says it has asked lenders to waive the default and is negotiating new agreements.
- Dan Trigoboff
