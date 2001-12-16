First-rate fourth quarter

While it's still a tough ad market out there, NBC and CBS both claim to have had their best fourth-quarter scatter markets ever in terms of dollar volume.

NBC posted $300 million in scatter sales across all dayparts, more than $200

million in prime time, sources say.

CBS sources say it did $260 million in scatter, with about $200 million in

prime time.

Much of that success, particularly for NBC, came at the expense of ABC, which

had to devote a big chunk of fourth-quarter scatter inventory to make-goods.

Another factor: A pile of money got shifted from the third quarter

(terrorist-attack coverage) to the fourth quarter.