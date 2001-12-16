First-rate fourth quarter
While it's still a tough ad market out there, NBC and CBS both claim to have had their best fourth-quarter scatter markets ever in terms of dollar volume.
NBC posted $300 million in scatter sales across all dayparts, more than $200
million in prime time, sources say.
CBS sources say it did $260 million in scatter, with about $200 million in
prime time.
Much of that success, particularly for NBC, came at the expense of ABC, which
had to devote a big chunk of fourth-quarter scatter inventory to make-goods.
Another factor: A pile of money got shifted from the third quarter
(terrorist-attack coverage) to the fourth quarter.
