First Peabody for a Web Site

For the first time in 63 years, a Peabody Award for excellence in electronic media is going to a Web site.

The site, Transom.org, run by Atlantic Public Media, Webcasts original radio productions and provides technical and creative information on how to create those productions. Peabody saluted it last week for "bringing new voices into the media mix."

The University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism announced the winners of the 29 awards, which include a career achievement award for PBS journalist Bill Moyers, who is set to retire later this year. The awards will be officially handed out during a May 17 luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.

The majority of the awards went to cable and noncommercial TV. There were only two broadcast network awards. One went to NBC News for Tom Brokaw's look at the University of Michigan's affirmative-action policy. The other went to CBS's 60 Minutes for a story on abuses by government contractors.

HBO took home three Peabodys, one for The Wire and two for documentaries War Photographer and To Live Is Better Than To Die, about HIV/AIDS in rural China.

Five local commercial TV stations were Peabody winners: KHOU Houston, for a story about crime lab errors that led to the convictions of innocent people; WESH Winter Park, Fla., for a piece about shoddy home construction; KMGH Denver, for its investigation of sexual assaults at the Air Force Academy; WCNC Charlotte, N.C., for the station's look at medical scams involving children; and KRON San Francisco, which helped raise over $2.3 million to send kids to college.