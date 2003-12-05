First Move Taps Ducksworth

Susanne Daniels’ First Move Television hired Sheila Ducksworth as senior VP of development. Together, Daniels, former entertainment president for The WB, and Ducksworth will develop dramas and comedies for all networks.

Currently, First Move has ten pilot script commitments at four networks. Ducksworth comes to First Move from Edmonds Entertainment, where she was head of television. She began her TV career at Big Ticket Television. Prior to that, she worked at Citibank in New York City. Ducksworth graduated from Yale University with a degree in economics and political science.

First Move Television is a production pod based at Twentieth Century Fox Television.