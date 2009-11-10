First Mobile DTV Car Tuner At $499
City of Industry, Calif. - The first market-ready Mobile DTV tuner for the car was shown by Concept Enterprises, in a $499-suggested tuner due in early December.
A standard for Mobile DTV was just approved last month by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) allowing clean reception of live, local simulcast TV content in a car or to a portable device.
Mobile DTV uses the same digital spectrum as local TV stations for HD programming and can stream it without ghosting or pixilation to a moving vehicle. It also comes without monthly service fees.
