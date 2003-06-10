First lady praises and prods
First lady Laura Bush Monday night praised broadcasters for their efforts to
help educate young children, then encouraged them to do more.
Bush, a former teacher and librarian, received the National Association of
Broadcasters Education Foundation's "Service to America Award" for "exceptional
leadership in the lives of Americans," particularly her "Ready to Read, Ready to
Learn" early childhood learning initiative.
The First lady specifically praised cable's Courtroom Television Network and noncommercial
educational TV shows including Sesame Street, Mister Rogers'
Neighborhood and Between the Lions.
She then pointed out to her commercial-broadcaster audience that most of
their educational children's shows are on weekends and that more needs to be
done in after-school hours during the week.
One suggestion: a public-service-address campaign asking children: "Have you done your homework
yet?"
