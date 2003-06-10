First lady praises and prods

First lady Laura Bush Monday night praised broadcasters for their efforts to

help educate young children, then encouraged them to do more.

Bush, a former teacher and librarian, received the National Association of

Broadcasters Education Foundation's "Service to America Award" for "exceptional

leadership in the lives of Americans," particularly her "Ready to Read, Ready to

Learn" early childhood learning initiative.

The First lady specifically praised cable's Courtroom Television Network and noncommercial

educational TV shows including Sesame Street, Mister Rogers'

Neighborhood and Between the Lions.

She then pointed out to her commercial-broadcaster audience that most of

their educational children's shows are on weekends and that more needs to be

done in after-school hours during the week.

One suggestion: a public-service-address campaign asking children: "Have you done your homework

yet?"